Chicago students walkout protest in-person classes

01/14/2022 | 09:18pm EST
The latest wave of infections has renewed the debate over whether to keep schools open, as officials seek to balance fears about the highly contagious Omicron variant with concerns that kids could fall even further behind after two years of stop-and-start instruction. The result has been a patchwork of COVID-19 policies around the country that has left parents feeling exhausted and bewildered.

In Chicago, a student group, Chicago Public School's radical Youth Alliance, organized a walkout at various city schools on Friday afternoon, followed by a rally outside the district's headquarters.

Students had just returned to Chicago schools on Wednesday after a week of canceled classes due to a standoff between teachers and the school district over COVID protocols. The teachers union agreed to return to in-person instruction after striking a deal to strengthen safeguards.

Nearly 5,000 public schools across the country have closed for at least one day this week due to the pandemic, according to Burbio, a website that tracks school disruptions.


© Reuters 2022
