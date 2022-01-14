Chicago students walkout protest in-person classes

In Chicago, a student group, Chicago Public School's radical Youth Alliance, organized a walkout at various city schools on Friday afternoon, followed by a rally outside the district's headquarters.

Students had just returned to Chicago schools on Wednesday after a week of canceled classes due to a standoff between teachers and the school district over COVID protocols. The teachers union agreed to return to in-person instruction after striking a deal to strengthen safeguards.

Nearly 5,000 public schools across the country have closed for at least one day this week due to the pandemic, according to Burbio, a website that tracks school disruptions.