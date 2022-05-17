Chicago wheat futures firm as worries about global supplies remain

* Corn retreats as investors buy wheat, sell corn in spread
trades
* Soybeans firm on USDA report of delayed plantings in North
Dakota, Minnesota
CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rallied on
Tuesday, even after India said it would allow overseas wheat
shipments awaiting customs clearance, as traders focused on an
unrelenting question roiling global prices: Where will the world
get its grain?
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) dipped early in the session, due to a spate of
profit-taking, but ultimately settled up 30 cents at $12.77-1/2
a bushel.
India banned wheat exports on Saturday, just days after
saying it was targeting record shipments of 10 million tonnes
this year, as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and
domestic prices hit a record high.
The government had said it would only allow exports backed
by letters of credit (LCs), or payment guarantees, issued before
May 13, leaving some 1.8 million tonnes of grain trapped at
ports.
Wheat also received support from a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report late Monday, indicating worsening condition
of the U.S. winter crop, deepening worries about supply in an
already-tight market.
The USDA rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to
excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from the previous
week and below analysts' expectations, while spring wheat was
39% planted, below expectations of 43%.
Meanwhile, corn futures slipped as investors were buying
wheat and selling corn in spread trades, after the USDA reported
that corn planting progress was improving, said Don Roose,
president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
"Soybeans are caught in the middle right now with another
weather system forecast for later this week, and planting delays
in Minnesota and North Dakota," Roose said. "That's added risk
premium to the market, which is why prices are up."
CBOT corn settled down 8-3/4 cents at $8.00-3/4 a
bushel, while CBOT soybeans closed the day up 21-1/2 cents
at $16.78 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sybille
de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Leslie
Adler)