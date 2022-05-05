Log in
Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

05/05/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
* Wheat futures up again on India, U.S. weather conditions

* Corn pressured by hopes of planting progress

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops.

Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global supplies remain uncertain and U.S. planting progress stalls amid cool, wet conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 38-1/2 cents to $11.15 a bushel by 11:27 (1627 GMT), after reaching it's highest level since April 19.

Soybeans added 1-1/2 cent to $16.42 a bushel while corn eased 1-1/4 to $7.93 a bushel.

India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, has enjoyed five consecutive years of record wheat harvests, and recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine.

But India this week cut its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes to 105 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields, though top officials at the food ministry have dismissed claims that the country is considering curbing exports.

"There's just a general shortage of wheat around the world," said Jack Scoville, market analyst at the Price Futures Group.

U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches.

"We're going to get some hot temperatures down in Texas, other parts of the Southern Great Plains, which is going to further erode topsoil moisture," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at Futures International.

Global food security concerns can't be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ukraine has enough food stocks to feed its own population, officials said, and hopes to increase grain exports in May through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by Russian forces.

Global supply concerns have undergirded U.S. exports, with exporters selling 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
