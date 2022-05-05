Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

* Wheat futures up again on India, U.S. weather conditions
* Corn pressured by hopes of planting progress
CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a
second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather
across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat
export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter
wheat crops.
Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global supplies
remain uncertain and U.S. planting progress stalls amid cool,
wet conditions across much of the U.S. Midwest.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 38-1/2 cents to $11.15 a bushel by 11:27
(1627 GMT), after reaching it's highest level since April 19.
Soybeans added 1-1/2 cent to $16.42 a bushel while
corn eased 1-1/4 to $7.93 a bushel.
India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, has
enjoyed five consecutive years of record wheat harvests, and
recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by
the war in Ukraine.
But India this week cut its wheat output forecast by 6.3
million tonnes to 105 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in
mid-March cut crop yields, though top officials at the food
ministry have dismissed claims that the country is considering
curbing exports.
"There's just a general shortage of wheat around the world,"
said Jack Scoville, market analyst at the Price Futures Group.
U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with
recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest
approaches.
"We're going to get some hot temperatures down in Texas,
other parts of the Southern Great Plains, which is going to
further erode topsoil moisture," said Terry Reilly, senior
analyst at Futures International.
Global food security concerns can't be solved without
restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and
fertilizer output to the world market, according to United
Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Ukraine has enough food stocks to feed its own population,
officials said, and hopes to increase grain exports in May
through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by
Russian forces.
Global supply concerns have undergirded U.S. exports, with
exporters selling 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million
tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended
April 28, all within analyst expectations.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral; editing by Paul Simao)