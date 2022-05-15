Chicago wheat jumps to two-month high as India bans exports

May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed to a two-month high
on Monday after India banned exports of the grain as a heat wave
crimped its output, sending domestic prices to a record high and
curbing global supply at a time when Black Sea shipments remain
disrupted.
But India would still allow exports backed by already issued
letters of credit and to countries that request supplies to meet
food security needs, the country said on Saturday.
Corn and soybeans also edged higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) rose as much as 6% to $12.47-1/2 a bushel in
early trade, the highest since March 9. It was up 5.6%, as of
0234 GMT.
* CBOT corn climbed 2% to $7.97 a bushel, while CBOT
soybeans gained 0.7% to $16.57-3/4 a bushel.
* Global buyers were banking on supplies from the world's
second-biggest wheat producer after exports from the Black Sea
region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Before the ban, India had aimed to ship a record 10 million
tonnes this year.
* India is the only major supplier of wheat at this time of
year, and its exports of the grain have surged since Russia
invaded Ukraine in late February.
* Any agreements by Egypt's government to purchase Indian
wheat will not be affected by an export ban announced by New
Delhi, Egypt's supply minister said.
* Pressed into emergency service by the blockade of
Ukraine's seaports by Russian invaders, neighbouring Romania is
racing against time to move Ukrainian grain to global markets
before the next harvest triggers bottlenecks.
* Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined
sharply in the week ended May 9, as dry weather persisted in the
EU's biggest grain-growing country.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets were struggling to sustain even a
minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China
underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's
second-largest economy.
