News: Latest News
Chicago wheat soars on India export concerns; soy follows, corn mixed

05/04/2022 | 06:13pm BST
* Wheat futures tick up on India's export concerns

* Forecasts for warm, dry weather weigh on corn prices

* U.S. planting delays support soybean prices

*

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures soared on Wednesday on reports that India, a major world producer, would restrict exports as a drought threatened its production even as the nation had hoped to fill a global export gap created by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Soybean futures also gained, while corn traded near even, awaiting direction as farmers watched forecasts for dry weather to boost planting progress.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 30-1/4 cents to $10.75-3/4 a bushel as of 11:51 a.m. (1651 GMT), its biggest daily gain since April 11.

The CBOT's most active soybean contract rose 10 cents to $16.40-1/2 a bushel, while most-active CBOT corn added 1/4 cent to $7.93-1/4 a bushel.

Earlier reports of India looking to curb wheat exports have been refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions.

"I didn’t have a lot of faith in India supplying the world’s wheat needs moving forward, considering they’re not typically in the export arena," said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, down from 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests.

Corn remained pressured by forecasts for warmer drier weather across the eastern cornbelt that could boost planting progress from its sluggish pace.

"May 10 is typically the date we all circle on our calendar as far as planting progress – we’d like to see 50% planted by that date. I think you start losing yield after that date," said Andrew Jackson, broker at Producers Hedge.

Soybeans firmed, supported by rising wheat and technical support after sellofs earlier in the week.

Agricultural markets were also weighed by demand headwinds, including expectations of an announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday on a potential interest rate hike, while China continues to impose measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
