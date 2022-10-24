Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength

10/24/2022 | 12:29am EDT
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $13.83 a bushel, as of 0351 GMT, wheat gave up 0.4% to $8.47-3/4 a bushel, and corn lost 0.8% to $6.78-1/2 a bushel.

The dollar index strengthened 0.2%, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for overseas buyers.

Ukraine said a ship carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat departed on Sunday from Chornomorsk bound for Yemen, but uncertainty remained over whether the Grain Initiative could extend beyond the Nov. 19 deadline.

Regardless, market participants anticipated the Black Sea export corridor to extend.

Wheat production in Australia is forecast at 34 million tonnes in 2022/23, down from the record-breaking 2021/22 crop of 36.3 million tonnes but still the second-largest in history, the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache said in a report.

Meanwhile, China's soybean imports in September jumped 12% to 7.72 million tonnes from a year earlier, customs data showed, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals.

China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, beating forecasts. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
