Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn
dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while
traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment
left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $13.83 a bushel, as of 0351
GMT, wheat gave up 0.4% to $8.47-3/4 a bushel, and corn
lost 0.8% to $6.78-1/2 a bushel.
The dollar index strengthened 0.2%, making
greenback-priced commodities more expensive for overseas buyers.
Ukraine said a ship carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat departed
on Sunday from Chornomorsk bound for Yemen, but uncertainty
remained over whether the Grain Initiative could extend beyond
the Nov. 19 deadline.
Regardless, market participants anticipated the Black Sea
export corridor to extend.
Wheat production in Australia is forecast at 34 million
tonnes in 2022/23, down from the record-breaking 2021/22 crop of
36.3 million tonnes but still the second-largest in history, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture attache said in a report.
Meanwhile, China's soybean imports in September jumped 12%
to 7.72 million tonnes from a year earlier, customs data showed,
reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals.
China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in
the third quarter, beating forecasts.
