Chicago wheat steadies after fall on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire hopes

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session,
following peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey that
raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted
global grains supply.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) rose 0.2% to $10.11-1/4 a bushel. Corn
climbed 0.79% to $7.32 a bushel while soybeans edged 0.53%
higher to $16.51-3/4 a bushel.
The month-long conflict between the world's two major grains
exporters has disrupted global supplies and lifted prices of
major agriculture products.
Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations
in Ukraine, but the United States warned the threat was not over
as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of
progress at face-to-face negotiations.
"Chances for a ceasefire are high, as neither side can
afford a long-lasting war," said an Asia-based trader.
"But the markets remain worried," said the trader, who
declined to be named as he was not authorized to talk to the
media.
The most-active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity
Exchange in China slid 2.3% to 4,122 yuan ($648.23) per
tonne in early Wednesday trade while rapeseed meal futures on
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 1.5 %.
China's corn futures prices edged down 0.38% to
2,849 yuan per tonne.
"China's plan to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from its
state reserves (this week) was the main reason for the soymeal
price fall," said Zhu Rongping, analyst with the agriculture
division under Mysteel, a China-based commodity consultancy.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is scheduled to
release its report on plantings intentions at 1600 GMT on
Thursday.
"Then there is the USDA report on plantings. The market
expect soybean acreage to increase," Zhu said.
Analysts were expecting the report to show lower corn
seeding and higher soybean plantings.
Nerves in the grains markets were also alleviated as buyers
actively sought alternative origins to replace supplies from the
Black Sea.
A delegation from Egypt will visit India next week to
discuss wheat imports.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on
Tuesday, traders said.
Stock markets tore higher across the world on Tuesday and
oil prices shed $2 a barrel, as investors celebrated signs of
progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that they
hoped would lead to a settlement in a five-week
conflict.
($1 = 6.3589 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)