Chicago wheat ticks higher on global supply concerns

04/06/2022 | 12:42am EDT
April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, on global supply worries fuelled by the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected U.S. winter crop conditions, but gains were capped by risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $10.50-1/2 a bushel by 0408 GMT, boosting gains this week to more than 6%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated just 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop good to excellent, 10 points below analysts expectations.

"The USDA's first weekly crop progress report for the season showed that the U.S. winter wheat crop was poor for this point in season due to dry weather in major producing regions," ING commodity strategists said in a note.

That added to already-elevated concerns over global supply amid heightened tensions in the Black Sea region. On Wednesday, the United States and its allies prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday major grains producer Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West's sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

CBOT soybeans rose 0.5% to $16.39-1/4 a bushel, stretching gains into a third day, but corn was virtually flat at $7.60 a bushel after a two-day rise.

The possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation weighed on overall investor sentiment on Wednesday, along with new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Helping ease worries over supply, the European Commission said on Tuesday that wheat exports by the European Union are expected to jump in 2022/23, while maize imports are likely to plunge, as grain markets adjust to the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS