Chicago wheat ticks higher on supply worries

05/17/2022 | 02:33am EDT
* Wheat rises, but off day's high near record peak

* Corn retreats from 2-week high, soybeans also down

May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as a U.S. Department of Agriculture report indicating the worsening condition of the U.S. winter crop deepened worries about supply in an already-tight market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $12.53-1/2 a bushel by 0604 GMT. It had climbed to $12.75 earlier in the day, the highest since March 8, when it hit a record high of $13.64.

The USDA on Monday rated 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from the previous week and below analysts' expectations, while spring wheat was 39% planted, below expectations of 43%.

The significance of U.S. crops has risen after the Russian invasion of Ukraine hampered shipments from the key Black Sea region and India unexpectedly closed its doors on wheat exports, exacerbating food inflation concerns.

"Governments around the globe have adopted a range of policies to attempt to cushion the impact of higher inflation upon consumers - but often with unintended consequences," analysts at J.P.Morgan said in a note.

Wheat importers in Asia on Monday scrambled to find new sources of supply after India banned exports of the grain in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, according to trade sources.

The USDA's weekly crop progress report also showed farmers had planted 49% of their corn crop, in line with expectations, as warm and dry conditions across much of the Midwest finally allowed growers to push through delayed planting tasks.

CBOT corn shed 0.9% to $8.02 a bushel, after touching a two-week peak in the previous session.

CBOT soybeans slipped 0.1% to $16.55-3/4 a bushel.

Efforts by major grain grower Ukraine, whose ports remained blocked off by Russia's invasion, to bolster its exports volume received a boost after it signed a pact with neighbouring Poland to simplify veterinary controls and add inspectors.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
