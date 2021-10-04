Chico Bon Bon Gives the Gift of Holiday Cheer in Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Craftiest Christmas Ever! by Chris Monroe

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chico Bon Bon fans rejoice! Just in time for the holiday season, Carolrhoda Books®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, introduces Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Craftiest Christmas Ever! The seventh book in the Monkey with a Tool Belt series by author and illustrator Chris Monroe is an entertaining Christmas tale that offers a zany, DIY story with humor that will appeal to adults and children alike. The best-selling series featuring Chico Bon Bon is also a Netflix success with four seasons now available to watch with young readers.

Chico Bon Bon’s epic Christmas party is three days away! Is our intrepid monkey ready? Of course not! But thanks to his trusty tool belt and plenty of ingenuity, Chico helps his friends decorate, turns a pile of junk into a bundle of gifts, and finishes preparing for the party just in the nick of time. WHEW!

Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Craftiest Christmas Ever! is packed with Christmas cheer and proves that with determination and the right attitude, no problem is unsolvable. Readers will love seeing their favorite characters in this crafty holiday adventure!

Praise for Monkey with a Tool Belt books by Chris Monroe:

“Monroe’s manic cartooning will have kids laughing from start to finish.”—starred, Publishers Weekly for Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Maniac Muffins

"Laid out in panels, some numbered, some boxed; laid out in loops; arranged as vignettes; or composed like a maze, the illustrations command a reader's attention. Chico looks sophisticated—he's a grown-up cousin of Julius the sock monkey. . . not only gadget jockeys will enjoy this visually polished tale." —Publishers Weekly for Monkey with a Tool Belt

"Monroe's imaginative illustrations play with composition as well as perspective, offering detail-minded readers endless surprises. The goofball text unfolds with tongue firmly in cheek. . . A winner." —Kirkus Reviews for Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Noisy Problem

"This quirky, over-the-top tale will amuse children with its random silliness and fun seaside setting.... Detailed full-color line drawings invite readers to pore over the scenes for humorous touches." —School Library Journal for Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Seaside Shenanigans

"Monroe's illustrations are as delightful to pore over as usual, with changes of perspective and lots of quirky details." —Kirkus Reviews for Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Silly School Mystery

“A fun and satisfying journey." —Kirkus Reviews for Monkey with a Tool Belt Blasts Off!

About the Author and Illustrator

Chris Monroe’s humor and intricate illustrations for her Monkey with a Tool Belt books have drawn high praise from reviewers and fans alike. And Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt is now available on Netflix. Chris is also the author and illustrator of Cookie the Walker, Bug on a Bike, and Ultra Violet: Ten Years of "Violet Days." Chris lives with her holiday-loving family in The Christmas City of the North, Duluth, Minnesota. And, yes. It is really called that. There's even a song.

About the Publisher

Carolrhoda Books®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , has been publishing high-quality, award-winning books since 1969. Our picture books spark children’s imaginations and offer new ways of looking at the world. Our middle-grade books stand out not only for their quality, but also for the breadth of genres encompassed, from coming-of-age stories to exceptional nonfiction to mysteries. Carolrhoda authors and illustrators have been honored with awards such as the Coretta Scott King Book Award, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award. We believe that all children should be able to find themselves in the pages of a book.

Monkey with a Tool Belt and the Craftiest Christmas Ever!

September 7, 2021

$17.99 Hardcover

eBook Also Available

Ages 4-8

HC: 978-1-7284-0465-3

32 Pages ● 9 ¼ x 11

