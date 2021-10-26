Log in
Chicopee-Based Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry to Launch Mobile Food Distribution Program Through Charitable Donation From Theory Wellness

10/26/2021 | 06:00am EDT
The new mobile food pantry will visit 16 locations across the city, aiming to serve 150-200 individuals and families per visit, extending its reach to better serve the community

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday, Oct. 28, marks the unveiling of a new mobile food truck and distribution program that will take Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry services on the road. The pantry, based at 170 Pendexter Avenue, will begin operating its mobile delivery program the following week, on Nov. 4, to assist those with limited access to food and other household resources provided by the 30-year-old non-profit food pantry. 

A staple of the Chicopee community for decades, Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry is bringing its services to a wider audience. According to Lorraine's Executive Director Ruben Reyes, the mobile pantry was born out of a desire to reach those in the community with limited access to the physical space on Pendexter Avenue. The vehicle will visit 16 different locations across Chicopee for a two-hour window at each stop. Those seeking assistance will be able to register on location or register in advance for the pick-ups that contain common household food items. 

The mobile pantry was made possible by a donation from Theory Wellness, which operates a medical and recreational cannabis dispensary located at 672 Fuller Road and offers recreational cannabis delivery to the surrounding Western Massachusetts area. 

"The holiday season is a time of need and heightened food insecurity. We wanted to make sure that Lorraine's could respond to those in need and a mobile food pantry is the perfect solution to fill a needed gap in their community-based programming," says Thomas Winstanley, Vice President of Marketing at Theory Wellness.

Lorraine's served its first meal of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to just 13 people in the late 1980s. With the new mobile pantry, it aims to serve between 150-200 individuals or families per location. In addition to meal and food pantry services, Lorraine's also offers Christmas meals, Pop-Up Pantries, free monthly health clinics, and social services regularly, and accepts donations Monday through Friday.

Lorraine's Mobile Pantry kick-off event will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry at 170 Pendexter Avenue in Chicopee.

ABOUT: Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry has served the Chicopee, Massachusetts, community for over 30 years. It connects with donors and supporters to help lead the fight against food insecurity.

About Theory Wellness, Inc: Theory Wellness, Inc. is an independently owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis brand. The company operates retail, cultivation, and product manufacturing across Massachusetts and Maine, including the cannabis-infused seltzer brand Hi5

CONTACT:
Thomas Winstanley
VP of Marketing, Theory Wellness
twinstanley@theorywellness.org
(413) 822-9054

