Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka officiates the launch of validation of the Livestock Identification and Traceability Strategy and Regulations at Hotel Panafric, Nairobi.

Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka today officiated the launch of validation of the Livestock Identification and Traceability Strategy and Regulations at Hotel Panafric, Nairobi.

Animal traceability and identification is aimed to provide a framework for management of disease occurrence, support enforcement of Livestock movement, facilitate control of trans-boundary animal diseases, improve the quality and safety of food of animal origin etc. CAS said that the government shall establish a National information Animal Management System for management of information on animal identification and traceability.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the county Governments, chairman of CEC caucus Mr Albert Mwaniki, Director Livestock Policy Research and Regulations Dr. Christopher Wanga and senior officers from the State Department for Livestock, among others.

For more Information Contact Us

Hotline: 0800724891