Chief Executive Officers from Desjardins, Lloyds, Zensurance and More Will Come Together to Define the Future for the Insurance Industry in Canada

05/05/2021 | 08:55am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Insurers have been masters of resilience for years but now is the time to use these skills to go from simply surviving to thriving, by reinventing insurance as we know it. Set up to provide direction to an industry tackling enormous disruption, the Future of Insurance Canada will be taking place alongside the inaugural Connected Claims Canada creating the only platform bringing senior executives to discuss the future of the industry.

It is now an undisputed truth that to stay relevant in the digital economy, insurance must catch up with the crowd and match the high customer expectations set elsewhere. Considering the rise of the 'disruptors' in the insurance space, there is a tangible emphasis on legacy insurance carriers to make themselves fit for the 21st century digital economy, or risk falling into irrelevance.

Featuring an agenda researched, composed and curated alongside renowned industry thought leaders, the Future of Insurance & Connected Claims Canada (August 24-26, Online) will provide insurance carriers with proven strategies to transform each of the core pillars of insurance in a holistic, all-encompassing manner. With topics ranging from product development, innovative technology and customer engagement, over 40 expert speakers will share their insights, giving attendees the tools they require to surpass customer expectations, embed innovative technology and transform product development, underwriting, the customer experience and claims.

Download the event brochure now for more details

Confirmed speakers to date include:

  • Guy Cormier, Chief Executive Officer, Desjardins
  • Marc Lipman, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Canada
  • Irene Bianchi, President & Chief Executive Officer, Peel Mutual Insurance Company
  • Tony Ngo, President & CEO, Collectivfide Insurance Group Inc.
  • Tatjana Lalkovic, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Economical Insurance
  • Danish Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Zensurance
  • Nathan LaFayette, Chief Insurance Officer, BCAA
  • Peter Primdahl, Vice President of Emerging Business Models, The Co-operators
  • Sarah Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, HUB International
  • Eugene Wen, Vice President, Group Advanced Analytics, Manulife
  • Anna Foat, Director, Global Digital Transformation Office, SunLife
  • Bryant Vernon, Chief Claims Officer, Aviva Canada
  • Mylene Cote, Vice President of Claims, Everest Insurance

As the agenda takes its final shape, download the detailed event brochure today to be kept up to date with the event's latest developments. For more information, visit the website or simply get in touch.

Mariana Dumont
Project Director
Reuters Events
Telephone: +4420 7536 7210
mariana.dumont@ThomsonReuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82926


© Newsfilecorp 2021
