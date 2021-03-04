Chiefs and GEHA Announce Naming Rights Agreement for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs and GEHA (pronounced G.E.H.A.) today announced that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium. Beginning with the 2021 NFL season, the home of the Chiefs will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

GEHA and the Chiefs are committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium remains the identity of the stadium.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

Today’s announcement marks an expansion of the already robust partnership between GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs, which has grown significantly since the relationship was first announced in July 2019, when GEHA became the club’s Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner. GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide. Both GEHA and the Chiefs are deeply committed to promoting their missions of driving and supporting health and wellness. The naming rights deal provides a highly visible platform to support GEHA’s efforts to empower its members to be healthy and well.

“Expanding our commitment to the team and community with naming rights for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the natural extension of the partnership we first put in place with the Chiefs in 2019,” said Shannon Horgan, GEHA’s chief growth officer. “Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA’s mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans. The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us.”

The long-term contract runs through the end of the current lease agreement with Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Stadium staff will begin integrating GEHA branding and logo assets throughout the venue in the coming months, and stadium signage will be in place by the kickoff to the 2021 Chiefs season in September – the 50th season for the Chiefs in iconic Arrowhead Stadium.

About GEHA

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nonprofit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees. For 83 years, GEHA has been dedicated to providing products and services that empower our members to be healthy and well through access to quality, affordable health care. Approximately 5.2 million active and retired federal employees participate in federal medical and dental plans and GEHA is one of the largest providers, covering more than 2 million federal employees, retirees, military retirees and their dependents. The company employs 1,500 people in the Kansas City area and nationwide and is headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Mo. GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area and is actively involved in the community through the investment of time, resources and goodwill. For more information, visit geha.com.

