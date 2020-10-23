Childcare Management Software Market Vendors to Benefit from Increase in Women Workforce Globally | Technavio

The global childcare management software market size is poised to grow by USD 62.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Globally, there has been a growth in the number of women working in organized sectors. This can be attributed to a number of initiatives undertaken by successive governments on women empowerment. In addition, many countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa are witnessing steady growth in women’s salaries. With the growth in the women workforce, the demand for childcare services is increasing among parents. These factors are providing significant growth opportunities for childcare centers, which is encouraging them to invest in childcare management software to track the progress of children. Thus, the increase in the women workforce is expected to fuel the growth of global childcare management software during the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
The major childcare management software market growth came from the on-cloud deployment segment. This is due to the increased demand for cloud-based childcare management solutions from small-scale private childcare centers.
North America was the largest market for childcare management software in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased expenditure on childcare and education by governments in the region.
The global childcare management software market is fragmented. Childcare Sage, EZChildTrack, Hi Mama Inc., Jackrabbit Technologies Inc., Kangarootime, Ladder Software, Procare Software LLC, SmartcareOS LLC, SofterWare Inc., and Tadpoles LLC are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this childcare management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global childcare management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Application of artificial intelligence (AI) for better childcare management will be a key market trend
Market vendors are focusing on the integration of AI to increase the effectiveness of their services. The adoption of AI also offers various benefits to end-users. It improves the overall development plan of the childcare center, upgrades the existing curriculum, and provides effective training to the teaching staff. Moreover, the technology can be used by childcare centers to give suggestions to parents about the needs of their children. Such benefits are influencing the growth of the global childcare management software market.
Childcare Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist childcare management software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the childcare management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the childcare management software market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of childcare management software market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Childcare Sage
EZChildTrack
Hi Mama Inc.
Jackrabbit Technologies Inc.
Kangarootime
Ladder Software
Procare Software LLC
SmartcareOS LLC
SofterWare Inc.
Tadpoles LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
