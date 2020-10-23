Log in
Childcare Management Software Market Vendors to Benefit from Increase in Women Workforce Globally | Technavio

10/23/2020 | 12:01am EDT

The global childcare management software market size is poised to grow by USD 62.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006114/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Childcare Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, there has been a growth in the number of women working in organized sectors. This can be attributed to a number of initiatives undertaken by successive governments on women empowerment. In addition, many countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa are witnessing steady growth in women’s salaries. With the growth in the women workforce, the demand for childcare services is increasing among parents. These factors are providing significant growth opportunities for childcare centers, which is encouraging them to invest in childcare management software to track the progress of children. Thus, the increase in the women workforce is expected to fuel the growth of global childcare management software during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

  • The major childcare management software market growth came from the on-cloud deployment segment. This is due to the increased demand for cloud-based childcare management solutions from small-scale private childcare centers.
  • North America was the largest market for childcare management software in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased expenditure on childcare and education by governments in the region.
  • The global childcare management software market is fragmented. Childcare Sage, EZChildTrack, Hi Mama Inc., Jackrabbit Technologies Inc., Kangarootime, Ladder Software, Procare Software LLC, SmartcareOS LLC, SofterWare Inc., and Tadpoles LLC are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this childcare management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global childcare management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Application of artificial intelligence (AI) for better childcare management will be a key market trend

Market vendors are focusing on the integration of AI to increase the effectiveness of their services. The adoption of AI also offers various benefits to end-users. It improves the overall development plan of the childcare center, upgrades the existing curriculum, and provides effective training to the teaching staff. Moreover, the technology can be used by childcare centers to give suggestions to parents about the needs of their children. Such benefits are influencing the growth of the global childcare management software market.

Childcare Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist childcare management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the childcare management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the childcare management software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of childcare management software market vendors

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Childcare Sage
  • EZChildTrack
  • Hi Mama Inc.
  • Jackrabbit Technologies Inc.
  • Kangarootime
  • Ladder Software
  • Procare Software LLC
  • SmartcareOS LLC
  • SofterWare Inc.
  • Tadpoles LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

