Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says

06/14/2022 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City

(Reuters) - Scores of children have been killed in Myanmar since last year's coup, not just in the crossfire of conflict but as deliberate targets of a military willing to inflict immense suffering, a United Nations expert said on Tuesday.

Minors had been beaten and stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation, while some were made to endure mock executions, according to a report from U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

The junta has repeatedly scolded the U.N. and Western countries for interference and rejected allegations it is carrying out atrocities. A military spokesman could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Based on contributions from U.N. agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups and civil society organisations, the report said 250,000 children were displaced by fighting, and at the least 382 killed or maimed, including by air strikes or heavy artillery.

"The junta's relentless attacks on children underscore the generals' depravity and willingness to inflict immense suffering on innocent victims in its attempt to subjugate the people," Andrews said in a statement.

"The junta's attacks on children constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power early last year and launched a fierce crackdown on its opponents, prompting a violent backlash by newly formed resistance groups.

The U.N. had received information of 142 children being tortured by soldiers, police and pro-army militias, the report by Andrews said, while there were anecdotal reports of an increase in child labour recruitment, including by anti-junta fighters.

Andrews said the world should take coordinated action to isolate the junta financially and commit to a "dramatic increase" in humanitarian assistance.

He said U.N. members "must respond to the crisis in Myanmar with the same urgency they have responded to the crisis in Ukraine".

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aUK PM Johnson says he will keep going with Rwanda deportation plan
RE
09:22aU.S. SEC chair Gensler says investors should beware of crypto returns that seem "too good to be true"
RE
09:20aSix injured in shelling of Russian town bordering Ukraine, official says
RE
09:17aChildren killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says
RE
09:16aU.S. financial firms push back on SEC bid to rein-in blank check company deals
RE
09:14aHow will the ECB contain fragmentation risk in euro area bond markets?
RE
09:14aAIP says it takes ownership of Gupta's Belgian aluminium mill after default
RE
09:09aCanada Factory Shipments Climb 1.7% in April
DJ
09:09aUK delays implementation of Pillar 2 global tax rules to Dec. 2023
RE
09:06aAsylum seekers say Rwanda better than Libya, but they will try for Europe again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
3Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Akzo Nobel's Q2 results hit by COVID lockdowns and weak demand

HOT NEWS