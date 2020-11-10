Children's Hospital Los Angeles Shares Digital COVID-19 Symptom Assessment Tool with Los Angeles County Schools in Preparation for In-Person Learning

The web-based tool, which CHLA is offering to schools free of charge, is already being used to screen healthcare employees daily before coming to work sites

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is partnering with schools across Los Angeles County to provide access to a digital COVID-19 symptom assessment tool, which will play an important role as schools prepare to re-open their doors for in-person instruction. The web-based tool is available in five languages and prompts individuals to answer questions about any symptoms they may be experiencing that are consistent with the novel coronavirus, including cough, shortness of breath, or fever, and whether they’ve had close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per reopening protocols for K-12 schools in LA County, schools are required to present proof of ability to screen students, staff and visitors prior to campus entry.

The core functionality of the symptom assessment tool was developed by the Enterprise Applications team at CHLA and is being used on a daily basis by team and faculty members entering any of the organization’s 12 locations, streamlining the screening process. Upon completion of the assessment, the tool displays a timestamped green or red screen. Individuals with green screens gain access to campus, while individuals with red screens are flagged for further evaluation. CHLA has committed to making the tool available to all schools who wish to use it without charge from the hospital, only asking schools to cover the hosting fees.

“As part of a robust suite of protocols to keep students safe, CHLA’s symptom assessment tool can serve as a first step for families to start their day together with a health check-in to understand their symptoms and affirm their health,” says Omkar Kulkarni, MPH, Chief Innovation Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “The Innovation Studio at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is committed to supporting the unique implementation needs of every school and guiding school administrators through the roll-out process.”

CHLA is already working with several schools, school districts and health agencies in LA County to implement the screening assessment tool for teachers and team members who are coming on campus for administrative duties and teacher in-service sessions.

Beach Cities Health District

Hawthorne School District

Hermosa Beach City School District

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Redondo Beach Unified School District

Torrance Unified School District

“The utilization of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ symptom assessment tool has been a key part in Redondo Beach Unified School District’s successful phased reopening,” says Steven Keller, Superintendent of Schools for Redondo Beach Unified School District. “Our staff has found it easy to use, and, more importantly, it is efficient. We have been able to screen hundreds of individuals daily with ease, prior to the start of our school day.”

School administrators who are interested in learning more about the symptom assessment tool can contact the CHLA Innovation Studio at innovationstudio@chla.usc.edu.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children's hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children's hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients.

