Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Holds Fifth Annual Walk & Play L.A. Event Presented by Disney on Saturday, June 12

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005925/en/
Registrations are open for the Fifth Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Walk & Play L.A. event. For more information and to sign up, go to www.walkandplayla.org. (Graphic: Business Wire)
|
WHAT:
|
|
Walk & Play L.A. is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and supports the health and well-being of children in Los Angeles, while uniting the robust Los Angeles sports community. To ensure the safety of all participants, the event will be virtual. Individuals are encouraged to be active in their local parks or neighborhoods. Every dollar raised at Walk & Play L.A. at Home will support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children.
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
Event co-hosts are boxing legend and CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees member Sugar Ray Leonard, and Ellen K, host of The Ellen K Morning Show on KOST 103.5 and a longtime CHLA supporter. The event will feature a special performance from recording artist and American Idol season 17 winner Laine Hardy, sports clinics from the Los Angeles Chargers and LA Kings, and more!
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9 a.m.
|
|
|
The event will be live-streamed at www.walkandplayla.org
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Register now at www.walkandplayla.org. People may sign up individually or create a team to support CHLA. Participants may direct the funds they raise to any of CHLA’s medical divisions, programs or specialty services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005925/en/