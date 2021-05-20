Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Holds Fifth Annual Walk & Play L.A. Event Presented by Disney on Saturday, June 12

WHAT:

Walk & Play L.A. is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and supports the health and well-being of children in Los Angeles, while uniting the robust Los Angeles sports community. To ensure the safety of all participants, the event will be virtual. Individuals are encouraged to be active in their local parks or neighborhoods. Every dollar raised at Walk & Play L.A. at Home will support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children.