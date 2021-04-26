Log in
Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Kicks off Thank a Caregiver Initiative on CHLA.org

04/26/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
The public is invited to send notes to CHLA caregivers in celebration of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week; Ace Hardware supports initiative by matching every dollar donated up to $100,000

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is inviting supporters to participate in its inaugural Thank a Caregiver initiative in honor of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and National Hospital Week, May 9-15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005798/en/

Children's Hospital Los Angeles kicks off its inaugural Thank a Caregiver initiative by inviting supporters to send thank you cards in honor of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. For more information, go to www.chla.org/givethanks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Individuals may go to www.chla.org/givethanks and create a thank you note to be shared with CHLA caregivers. Supporters may choose from three designs and write a personal message of thanks to CHLA’s compassionate pediatric caregivers whose commitment to caring for sick, injured and hospitalized children did not waver during the pandemic. The initiative runs April 26 – May 14.

“We are so proud of the extraordinary efforts our team members exhibit every day towards caring for our pediatric patients,” says Nancy Lee, RN, MSN, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to express gratitude to our caregivers in an easy and meaningful way.”

As part of the initiative, participants will have the opportunity to make contributions in support of the hospital. Ace Hardware has made a $100,000 gift to match donations in support of this effort.

“As the helpful hardware folks, we understand and believe in the power of that helpful spirit,” said Christine Doucet, Director of the Ace Hardware Foundation. “We are so thankful for those who care for others when they need it most and are honored to be a part of this program.”

Throughout the initiative, the cards and their special messages will be shared with CHLA nurses, doctors and other caregivers.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children’s hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.


© Business Wire 2021
