Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Launches Sixth Annual Make March Matter® Fundraising Campaign

Nearly 100 Southern California businesses will rally individuals during March in support of pediatric care and research at CHLA

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its sixth annual Make March Matter campaign Monday. Actress, author and advocate and longtime supporter of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Jamie Lee Curtis, joined the hospital to kick off the campaign. Saving lives is everyone’s business and the month-long fundraising drive empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $1 million or more in March in support of children’s health in Los Angeles.

Actress, author and advocate and longtime Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) supporter Jamie Lee Curtis joined the hospital to kick off its 6th Annual Make March Matter Campaign on Monday, March 1. (pictured L-R: Alexandra Carter, CHLA Sr. Vice President and Chief Development Officer; Jamie Lee Curtis; Paul S. Viviano, CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer; Dawn Wilcox, CHLA Vice President, Corporate Partnerships). (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are grateful to the businesses who are partnering with us this year in support of our commitment to improve the health of all children,” CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano says. “The impact of the pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, but one thing that has not wavered is the world class care we provide to our precious young pediatric patients.”

Since the campaign’s inaugural launch in 2016, Southern California businesses and corporate partners have helped raise a total of $8 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Individuals can participate in this year’s campaign in very accessible ways including, dining or ordering takeout from local food establishments, shopping in person, virtual workouts and more.

Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas and chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.

Corporate Partners

Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers to contribute. Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, takes great pride in supporting the community and has been the campaign’s top fundraiser for the past five years.

“Our Panda Team is passionate about children’s causes,” says Tina Hsing, Director of Panda Cares. “Funds raised via our in-store donations and associate giving initiatives will benefit CHLA’s Panda Cares Center of Hope and programming that is designed to improve children’s mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.”

For a complete list of participating partners and events taking place throughout the month of March, or to donate, go to MakeMarchMatter.org. Individuals may also share how they are supporting the campaign on social media by using #MakeMarchMatter.

Make March Matter

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need. Saving lives is everyone’s business.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the highest-ranked children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation on the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of best children’s hospitals. U.S. News ranks Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in all 10 specialty categories. Clinical care at the hospital is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also operates the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital in the Western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is home to all basic, translational, clinical and community research conducted at the hospital, allowing proven discoveries to quickly reach patients. Our mission: to create hope and build healthier futures. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

