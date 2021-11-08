Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Announces Name of New Hospital in King of Prussia, PA: The Middleman Family Pavilion

11/08/2021 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced that it has received a significant philanthropic gift from Stanley C. Middleman, his wife Roslyn and the entire Middleman family to name CHOP's second inpatient hospital, located in King of Prussia, PA. With more than 250,000 square feet of space dedicated solely to the care of children, The Middleman Family Pavilion at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, King of Prussia will officially open in early 2022.

"We are truly grateful to have Stan, Roslyn and the Middleman family help us write the next chapter of our storied 166-year history," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Their transformational gift will ensure that even more children are able to receive CHOP's world class care, close to home, and that we can continue to serve children in our community and across the region for generations to come."

Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage, and his family are longtime supporters of CHOP. Mr. Middleman is a member of CHOP's Foundation Board of Overseers, a group comprised of volunteers who champion and advance the hospital's mission through their leadership of philanthropic efforts.  In addition to this gift, Freedom Mortgage and its employees are making donations to purchase toys for children staying inpatient at CHOP this holiday season.

Middleman said, "We are honored our gift has enabled CHOP to expand and open a second hospital that will offer children in the suburbs of Philadelphia world class pediatric care. We are a family that takes pride in supporting local communities across the country where our company, Freedom Mortgage, operates."

Many others have joined the Middleman family in helping to fund this historic CHOP milestone. Together, supporters have contributed $65 million toward CHOP's $75 million fundraising goal for the King of Prussia hospital. To learn more about how you can join them by making your gift, visit www.chop.edu/kophospital.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lee
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
610-800-6592
Leej41@chop.edu

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-announces-name-of-new-hospital-in-king-of-prussia-pa-the-middleman-family-pavilion-301418729.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:25pBIO-UV GROUP : BIO-UV concludes the acquisition of Corelec with a view to creating the French leader in chemical-free pool water treatment solutions
AN
12:23pVerizon Names Manon Brouillette CEO of Consumer Group
DJ
12:22pREMARK HOLDINGS SETS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL FOR NOVEMBER 15, 2021 AT 4 : 30 p.m. ET
PR
12:22pDeFi Favorite SpaceDawgs Lists on CoinMarketCap
GL
12:21pNordic Nanovector appoints experienced biotech executive Pierre Dodion MD as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
12:21pProactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Anteris Technologies, Astro Resources and Amplia Therapeutics
GL
12:21pDEADLINE ALERT FOR LDI, SAM, WDH, AND HNST : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:20pMUSK : I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
AQ
12:20pIIROC Trading Halt - CANN.WT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"