Chile: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chile; IMF Country Report No. 21/83; April 2, 2021PDF File

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2021 Article IV consultation with Chile, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

PR21/113

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation

with Chile

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Washington, DC - April 23, 2021: On April 19, 2021, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with Chile.

The pandemic hit Chile as it was recovering from the economic consequences of the social unrest in October 2019. Economic activity is projected to have declined by 5.8 percent in 2020, about 7 percentage points below staff's pre-pandemic projection. Inflation has hovered around the central bank's target of 3 percent and inflation expectations remain well-anchored. Although employment has recovered from a contraction of 20.6 percent in mid-2020, it remains below its pre-pandemic level. At end-March 2021, due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, the government tightened mobility restrictions but expanded existing fiscal measures to mitigate their impact, while the vaccination process is proceeding expeditiously (in this respect Chile is not only the regional leader but also among the top performers globally).

The government adopted a wide-ranging and well-planned set of fiscal, monetary, and financial policy actions to ease the effects of the pandemic. The government is implementing a multi-year fiscal package, amounting to about 13 percent of GDP, focused on safeguarding health, protecting incomes and jobs, and facilitating credit, refinancing, and repayments. The Central Bank introduced a broad range of unconventional measures to support liquidity, including through funding-for-lending facilities, asset purchase programs, and an expanded collateral framework. Financial sector policies have been introduced, aimed at facilitating the flow of credit, especially to households and SMEs, including by relaxing liquidity requirements, and facilitating the issuance and placement of securities. The IMF's Flexible Credit Line has contributed to the ability to withstand external stress, while the exchange rate has been allowed to freely float and act as a shock absorber.

Economic activity is expected to grow at 6.5 percent in 2021, as the fallout from the pandemic gradually recedes and mobility restrictions are relaxed, while the economy continues to get support from accommodative policies and the strong vaccination process. Over the medium term, growth is projected to converge to its potential of 2.5 percent. The current account balance is expected to remain close to zero in 2021, owing to strong terms of trade and despite the surge in imports associated with the recovery, before gradually moving over the medium term towards a small deficit.

Risks remain amid high uncertainty, but the country exhibits strong resilience, thanks to its large policy response, the remaining fiscal space, and the very strong institutional policy framework. External risks are largely related to the dynamics of the pandemic, though the fast pace of the vaccination program is expected to contain such risks. Movements in the price of

1 Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board.