Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for true carbon price

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chile's energy minister and
Canada's environment minister are among signatories to a letter
calling for COP26 negotiators to put a true price on carbon
emissions, a group overseen by the World Bank said on Monday.
World leaders began arriving on Monday at the U.N. COP26
conference, seen as critical to averting the most disastrous
effects of climate change in the future. Their challenge was
made even more daunting https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal-blame-2021-11-01
by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious
new commitments.
The COP26 negotiations must mean more than "a worthy
communique full of vague pledges", the Carbon Pricing Leadership
Coalition said in the letter.
"There will be very little chance for success in combating
climate change if countries and companies do not collaborate
with each other," Chilean Energy Minister Juan Carlos Jobet, who
is also co-chair of the CPLC, said in a statement.
"The most cost-efficient way to do it is through carbon
pricing."
Other signatories to the letter include Lord Barker of
Battle, the executive chairman of En+, and
Thomas-Olivier Leautier, chief economist at Electricite de
France.
Exxon Mobil Corp called last week for a transparent
carbon price.
