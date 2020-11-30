Chile: Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Mr Josep Borrell following his meeting with Chile's Foreign Minister, Mr Andrés Allamand

Today in Brussels, I met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Mr Andrés Allamand. During our conversation, I recalled the European Union's commitment to strengthen the long-standing EU-Chile partnership based on our shared values. In this context, I assured Foreign Minister Allamand of the readiness of the European Union to accompany Chile and its people in the historical moment of this constitutional process.

We both expressed our full commitment to conclude the modernisation of the EU-Chile Association Agreement as soon as possible. This ambitious and comprehensive modernisation will provide both sides with an important tool to strengthen the bilateral EU-Chile relationship and intensify the cooperation needed to face together the challenges of the 21st century.

Finally, we talked about our mutual commitment to work together to reinforce multilateral institutions and towards the implementation of multilateral solutions to global challenges, such as the fight against climate change and the need to support green energies, as well as the global distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.