Chile, a vaccine front-runner, launches fourth COVID dose

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chile, one of the world's
fastest movers on COVID-19 vaccines, started its campaign to
give fourth doses on Monday to immunocompromised people, a
regional first https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chile-become-first-country-latin-america-offer-fourth-covid-shot-2022-01-06,
as infections rise driven by the fast spread of the Omicron
variant.
The South American country has seen daily infections https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/chile
rise to over 4,000, doubling over the last week, government
data show, a reflection of soaring infections globally, despite
hopes over data suggesting Omicron may be less fatal, if more
contagious.
"This vaccine, this fourth dose or second booster dose, will
be available to everyone. We start today with immunocompromised
people and we will continue with maximum speed," said Chile's
President Sebastian Pinera at a hospital in capital Santiago.
The campaign began with people aged 12 or older with
compromised immunity who received their first booster dose up
until last September. The process will be extended to the
general population of people aged over 55 years in February.
"This shows a great advance in terms of health issues," said
Maria Isabel Sandoval, a 61-year-old retired teacher with
cancer, who received her dose in a health center in the
municipality of La Florida, in the southeast of the capital.
"It is like being a little bit ahead of things."
Carla Riquelme, 37, a nurse technician who had breast
cancer, agreed.
"As infections rise, it is ideal to get vaccinated again, to
have more booster doses. I feel calmer," she said.
Since the end of 2020, Chile has fully inoculated https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
more than 14 million people - out of a population of 19 million
- while 11.3 million people have already received a third
booster dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Reuters TV; Editing by Adam
Jourdan and Lisa Shumaker)