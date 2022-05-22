Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chile aims to outline state lithium firm model this year, minister says

05/22/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - Chile's government, which has pledged to establish a state lithium firm to develop the ultra-light battery metal, hopes to establish a model for the company by the end of the year, mining minister Marcela Hernando told local paper La Tercera on Sunday.

The South American country is the world's second largest producer of lithium, a key component for electric car batteries, with its domestic industry currently dominated by two private firms Albemarle Corp and SQM.

However, the government of new leftist President Gabriel Boric, like administrations in Mexico and Argentina, is keen to get more closely involved in the booming market for lithium, which has seen prices soar over the last year.

Hernando said a specialized group was being formed to define the best design to operate the company.

"We hope to have the proposal for how this company will be as an institution and the business model in which it will operate before the end of the year," she said.

The minister reiterated that the government was open to the participation of private capital in the firm, although with the State as the main shareholder.

President Boric, who came into office in March, said during the election campaign that Chile should not commit the "historic mistake" of privatizing its resources again and reiterated his interest in creating the company for the development of lithium.

Hernando added that lithium would not be included in the plans to apply a mining royalty, as part of an ambitious tax agenda promoted by the government.

"The evaluations we have made is that it is very complex, since lithium is an industry that is not very mature," she said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -1.10% 236.44 Delayed Quote.1.14%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.06% 125.14 Delayed Quote.7.26%
NIKKEI 225 1.27% 26739.03 Real-time Quote.-7.13%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 118.48 Delayed Quote.15.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aUkraine comes to Davos in first spring gathering of business leaders
RE
11:03aDakar-german chancellor scholz says want to work with senegal bo…
RE
10:54aTaiwan won't be a part of Biden's initial Asian economic talks
RE
10:45aSiemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake
RE
10:39aDakar-german chancellor scholz says will work actively to enable…
RE
10:34aNestle says 114 pallets of gerber good start extensive ha will a…
RE
10:33aNestle delivers 132 pallets of nestlé health science alfamino an…
RE
10:26aTaiwan won't be a part of Biden's initial Asian economic talks
RE
10:21aNewly appointed French minister denies rape accusations
RE
10:14aWhite House sees decision on Moderna COVID shot for kids under 5 in next few weeks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 5-Pounded by Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out ce..
2Siemens Energy launches $4.3 billion bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa s..
3Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
4Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
5Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed ..

HOT NEWS