Chile approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers in race to herd immunity target

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chile's public health regulator
on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's
COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement,
as the country races to hit a target of herd immunity by July.
The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled
out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was
granted in December and will now be offered for children aged 12
to 16, the ISP regulator said.
The ISP said its decision followed similar authorization
granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the
European Medicines Agency.
The ISP's director, Heriberto Garcia, said the decision
would help Chile hit its goal of herd immunity with 80% of the
target population vaccinated by July.
“This is very good news for protecting our adolescents, who
14 days after two doses will have a very good immunity to go
resume normal life," he said.
So far, 10.5 million people - 69% of the target population -
have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chile, and 7.9
million, or 52.3%, have received two, according to health
ministry figures.
The South American nation has just one month to reach
another 4.6 million people who have yet to receive a single dose
to hit its target to inoculate 15.2 million people by mid-year.
The government has stepped up efforts to convince reluctant
citizens to get vaccinated, opening clinics at weekends, sending
mobile clinics to building sites and farms and signing up sports
stars and social media influencers for a public information
campaign.
It has also rolled out a vaccination green card offering the
vaccinated more freedom in lockdowns.
However, with COVID-19 case numbers still close to peak and
hospitals near-capacity, Chile's National College of Doctors
said "imprudent decisions" had caused the government to "lose
control" of virus transmission.
