Chile assembly debates nationalizing copper; industry calls idea barbaric

SANTIAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chile's constituent assembly
approved on Tuesday an early stage proposal that could lead to
the nationalization of the country's copper industry, sparking
an angry response from mining firms in the world’s top producer
of the red metal.
The environmental commission of the assembly, which is
drafting Chile’s new constitution, green lit the proposal "for
the Nationalization and New Social and Environmental Management
of Copper Mining, Lithium and other Strategic Assets."
The proposal would still face a vote from the full assembly
to be included in the final draft text, which would itself go
before a national referendum vote later this year.
Chile is rewriting its Constitution to replace a
market-centric one that dates back to the military dictatorship
of General Augusto Pinochet. Debate on the draft will start in
earnest later this month, but proposals have already started to
cause jitters in some sectors.
"The proposal adopted is barbaric, with clear and obvious
legal errors,” said Diego Hernández, president of the National
Mining Society, which represents companies in the sector.
He said the measure would nationalize companies themselves
as well as just the metal resources and would have a major
economic and legal impact.
"A nationalization would have serious consequences for our
economy in a context of globalization, since the affected
companies will resort to these treaties to defend their
legitimate interests," he added.
The mining industry has called for preserving legal
protections to ensure future investments in the sector in the
world's largest copper producer and the second-largest lithium
producer.
Members of the Constitutional assembly have pointed out that
the proposal could be adjusted or even scrapped.
