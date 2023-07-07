SANTIAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank Governor Rosanna Costa said on Friday the challenge of bringing inflation back to its target was "not over yet" but acknowledged consumer prices have been trending in the "right direction".

Data earlier in the day showed that annual inflation in the Andean nation reached a 1-1/2-year low in June, fuelling expectations that the monetary authority will soon start cutting interest rates. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Isabel Woodford)