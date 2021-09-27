Chile cenbank to decide on roll-out of digital currency in 2022

SANTIAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank will
decide in early 2022 on a strategy for the potential roll-out of
its own digital currency, the bank's president said on Monday,
as policymakers worldwide seek to keep pace with fast-spreading
cryptocurrencies.
Regulators globally are cracking down on digital coins,
alarmed at a rapidly expanding market that exceeded a record $2
trillion in April. China on Friday said it was banning all
crypto trading and mining.
In a presentation before legislators, central bank president
Mario Marcel said he had formed a high-level working group to
study a medium-term strategy for minting a "digital peso" in a
bid to meet the needs of an "increasingly challenging payments
industry."
"From objectives linked to the needs of the public,
financial stability and effectiveness of monetary policy, the
Central Bank will define, at the beginning of 2022, a proposal
with options and requirements for a eventual issuance of a
digital peso in Chile," Marcel told lawmakers.
The use of digital payments has soared in Chile, Marcel
said, with more than 40% of household consumption channeled
through credit cards or similar systems, as well as digital
transfers.
Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated
currencies could undermine their control of the financial and
monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial
crime and hurt investors.
Marcel said the working group would critically evaluate
risks to Chile's banking system and the efficiency of its
monetary policy.
Chile, a comparatively wealthy South American nation, has
for decades boasted one of the region's most stable banking and
financial industries.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing
by Dan Grebler)