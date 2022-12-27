Advanced search
Chile central bank extends forward dollar sales operations program to June

12/27/2022 | 03:02pm EST
SANTIAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

Chile's central bank said on Tuesday it would extend its forward dollar sales operations program to June from a previously announced end date of January, adding that it believed the functioning of the exchange market had "evolved favorably."

"The central bank informs that the stock renewal of forward dollar sales operations for the equivalent of $9.11 billion, which as previously announced would be in force until Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, will be extended until June 2, 2023," it said in a statement.

The central bank made the decision to extend the renewal of the foreign exchange operations amid high volatility in global financial markets, associated with uncertainty surrounding the path of interest rates in the world's major economies.

The central bank in July announced

a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market

to support the peso after it fell to a record low.

In September

, it said the foreign exchange intervention and dollar liquidity program had achieved its objective and would finalize on Sept. 30.

The bank had it would only offer stock renewal of forward dollar sales operations, at market conditions, for the equivalent of $9.11 billion.

"Any changes to this renewal mechanism will be announced in due course," the central bank said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
