Chile central bank extends forward dollar sales operations program to June

Chile's central bank said on Tuesday it would extend its
forward dollar sales operations program to June from a
previously announced end date of January, adding that it
believed the functioning of the exchange market had "evolved
favorably."
"The central bank informs that the stock renewal of forward
dollar sales operations for the equivalent of $9.11 billion,
which as previously announced would be in force until Friday,
Jan. 13, 2023, will be extended until June 2, 2023," it said in
a statement.
The central bank made the decision to extend the renewal
of the foreign exchange operations amid high volatility in
global financial markets, associated with uncertainty
surrounding the path of interest rates in the world's major
economies.
The central bank in July announced
a $25 billion intervention in the foreign exchange market
to support the peso after it fell to a record low.
In September
, it said the foreign exchange intervention and dollar
liquidity program had achieved its objective and would finalize
on Sept. 30.
The bank had it would only offer stock renewal of
forward dollar sales operations, at market conditions, for the
equivalent of $9.11 billion.
"Any changes to this renewal mechanism will be announced
in due course," the central bank said.
