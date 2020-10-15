Log in
Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct

10/15/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Thursday, in line with expectations, as the country maintains its efforts to revive the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's rate, its lowest in a decade, would remain unchanged for the next year at least.

The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chris Reese)


