Chile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Thursday, in line with
expectations, as the country maintains its efforts to revive the
economy following the coronavirus pandemic.
A central bank poll of traders last week predicted Chile's
rate, its lowest in a decade, would remain unchanged for the
next year at least.
The world's No. 1 copper producer has kept its interest rate
steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned
of a "severe" economic contraction as a result of the virus.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison
Editing by Chris Reese)