Chile constitutional assembly could reshape mining rights on Saturday

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - A wide-ranging set of
environmental proposals could reshape mining rights in Chile,
the world's no. 1 copper producer, if approved by the country's
constitutional assembly on Saturday.
This is the second time the ambitious set of proposals
looking to enshrine environmental rights in the new constitution
is being voted on in the general assembly after being voted down
in late April.
The new proposals still expand protected lands, water,
glaciers and natural resources but ease some language from the
previous proposal, while articles expanding government control
in mining activities across the country remain.
Article 27 would grant the state exclusive rights to
lithium, rare earth metals and hydrocarbons while also making
the state a majority shareholder of any copper mines.
A proposed amendment would reduce state participation to at
least one-third.
The country's mining industry has been vocal about their
disapproval of the proposals.
A group of small-scale miners wearing hard hats and waving
Chilean flags protested outside the assembly building on Friday
while Chile's National Mining Society (Sonami) issued a
statement opposing the proposals.
"We've perceived, in different meetings with our members, a
deep worry in the sector about the future of Chilean mining in
light of these (proposed articles)," Sonami President Diego
Hernandez said.
The full package of proposals needs a two-thirds majority to
pass. If it is rejected again, the articles will not be included
in the draft constitution.
If the package is approved, each article will then be voted
on individually. Articles that reach a two-thirds majority will
be included in the draft constitution while those that received
less, but more than a quarter, will be sent back to the
commission.
The full draft is due in early July and citizens will then
vote to approve or reject the new constitution on Sept. 4.
(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Additional reporting by
Fabian Cambero and Natalia Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)