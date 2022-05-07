Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining rights

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile's constitutional assembly
passed articles expanding environmental rights on Saturday, but
stopped short of approving a proposal to give the state
exclusive mining rights over lithium, hydrocarbons and rare
earth metals and majority ownership of copper mines.
Chile is the world's top copper producer and the article
faced strong opposition from the country's mining industry. It
needed a supermajority of 103 votes to be included into the
draft constitution, but only got 66.
The article now returns to the environmental commission,
where it will be renegotiated before facing a second vote.
Another article stating that mining regulations will
consider environmental protections and the fininte,
non-renewable nature of mining resources, was approved and will
be in the draft constitution voters will decide to approve or
reject on Sept. 4.
In a statement released earlier in the week, the Institute
of Mining Engineers opposed the article, saying "temporary
authorizations, that don't grant property, generates a type of
potential arbitrariness," that could force companies to choose
other countries due to mining's high investment costs.
The assembly also passed articles reshaping water governance
to focus on water availability and expand protection for water
in indigenous territories. The assembly approved expanding
protections for wetlands, native forests and land essential to
the water cycle.
The debate prior to the vote bounced between the potential
economic impact the more extreme mining proposals could have,
and the human impact caused by climate change, pollution and
environmental damage caused by extractive activities like mining
and logging.
The constitutional assembly previously voted down the
environmental commission's set of proposals, but approved them
on Saturday and began voting on them individually.
Articles that receive less than a two-thirds supermajority,
but more than a quarter of votes, will go back to the commission
and get a second vote in the assembly.
(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Editing by
David Gregorio)