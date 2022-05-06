Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chile consumer prices up by higher-than-expected 1.4% in April

05/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The supermarket Lider of the retailer Walmart is seen in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's consumer prices rose 1.4% in April boosted by rising costs in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.

The figure, which was also driven by rising leisure and education prices, was higher than the 1.0% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists, but came in below the 1.9% increase seen in the previous month.

According to the National Statistics Institute, 12-month inflation was 10.5%, far above the central bank's target rate of 2% to 4%.

The data comes a day after Chile's central bank hiked the country's interest rate by 125 basis points to 8.25% as it tries to rein in high consumer prices.

That was the latest in a series of hikes by the bank since the middle of last year to curb inflation as the Andean copper producer's economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo. Editing by Jane Merriman and Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43aFutures briefly turn positive after April jobs data
RE
08:43aTaiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defence zone
RE
08:42aU.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:41aU.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
RE
08:41aPolish MPC sees risk of CPI remaining above target -minutes
RE
08:39aAs Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39aAs Beijing battles outbreak, China warns 'zero COVID' doubters
RE
08:39aGold prices firm, but set for 3rd weekly fall on Fed rate hike prospects
RE
08:37aChina April vehicle sales estimated to have fallen 48% -association
RE
08:34aUK Labour leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
2Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS