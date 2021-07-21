Chile copper giant Codelco plans India, SE Asia push to trim reliance on China

SANTIAGO/BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Chile state mining
company Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will seek
to quadruple sales in Southeast Asia by 2023 and push further
into the Indian market in an attempt to reduce a strong reliance
on sales to China, the company told Reuters.
The firm will open a new office in Singapore in August to
help lead the push around the region to deal with clients in
Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, among others, and to lead the
drive into India, it said.
The push by the world's top producer of the red metal comes
with global copper prices elevated amid recovering demand
worldwide and expectations that long-term shifts towards
electric vehicles will drive future need for the metal.
In comments in response to questions from Reuters, Codelco
said that these markets should have the highest growth in copper
consumption over the next 20 years.
"Southeast Asia and India today represent about 8% of
refined copper consumption globally, and this percentage is
expected to exceed 20% in 2040," Carlos Alvarado, a vice
president for Codelco said in a statement.
China is the main buyer of Chilean copper and the top client
for Codelco, which has a key office in Shanghai.
"An important factor in strengthening our relationship with
Southeast Asia and India is the anticipation... that, in the
short term, China will reduce its dependence on importing
refined copper, because it will have a greater smelting capacity
to produce it," says Alvarado.
"In addition, we will mitigate the risks of lower growth in
the Asian giant."
The state miner currently sells in India concentrate of
copper, blister and molybdenum, but it said to enter the copper
cathode market talks were expected towards bilateral agreements
to eliminate imports tariffs of up to 5%.
Alvarado explained Codelco's commercial strategy was to
strengthen leadership in copper supply to the United States,
establish long-term alliances with end customers in Europe and
Asia, and reduce dependence on China, increasing participation
in the emerging markets of the Southeast Asia and India.
