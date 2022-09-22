Chile estimates foreign debt issuance for 2023 at $12 bln -finance minister

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chile estimates it will
issue about $12 billion in foreign debt next year while the
largest budget increases will be in social protection and
science and technology, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said in an
interview with Reuters on Thursday.
The minister said he is confident Chile will curb inflation
earlier than other countries.
