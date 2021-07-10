Chile fatal shooting sparks tensions with indigenous Mapuche

(Updates identity of person killed in shooting to show father
and prosecutors saying identity was initially mistaken)
SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Police shot dead a Mapuche man
in Chile's Araucania province on Friday, stoking tensions with
the group and striking a potential blow to attempts to improve
relations between the state and the Andean country's indigenous
people.
The shooting, reported by local media to be during a
confrontation between police and alleged intruders at a forestry
company, is likely to inflame tensions in the region. Indigenous
people have claimed for decades that their territory has been
illegally requisitioned by agriculture and forestry companies
acting with state complicity.
The killing was initially reported to have been of the son
of an important local Mapuche leader, Héctor Llaitul, though he
later told local media the body had been mistakenly identified.
The local prosecutor's office said on Twitter that
fingerprints were being used to identify the body of the person
killed in the police confrontation, adding that Llaitul "did not
recognize the body as that of his son, ruling out preliminary
versions."
The Chilean police declined to comment, while the public
prosecutor did not respond to a Reuters request for further
comment.
Chile's Human Rights Institute said the shooting would
"further exacerbate the complex situation in the region,"
calling for a "prompt, deep and transparent investigation.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at the
Santa Ana-Tres Palos farm in Carahue, 55 km (35 miles) west of
the regional capital Temuco, media reports said.
Police said a group of hooded individuals arrived at the
farm and fired on an employee, prompting an armed police
operation, according to local news station Mega.
In 2018, Camilo Catrillanca, 24, the grandson of a local
indigenous leader, was shot in the head during a police
operation in a rural community near the town of Ercilla,
triggering nationwide protests. Seven police officers were
convicted in connection with that shooting.
Last week, 155 Chilean citizens drafting a new constitution
for the country elected a Mapuche academic, Elisa Loncon, to
lead them, a significant turnaround since indigenous people are
not recognized in the constitution adopted during the Augusto
Pinochet dictatorship.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
William Mallard, Adam Jourdan and Daniel Wallis)