SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's government said on Wednesday it expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 0.2% in 2023, down from a previous forecast of 0.3%. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Steven Grattan)
Today at 12:19 pm
2023
