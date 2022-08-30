Chile lithium producer SQM gets green light on environmental plan

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator
said on Tuesday it approved a compliance plan for lithium
producer SQM, a step forward for the company's
operations following a years-long sanctioning process for
environmental infractions.
Securing approval of the plan had caused headaches for the
miner's lithium extraction expansion projects as it looked to
keep up with growing global demand for the metal used in
electric car batteries.
The regulator said SQM's revision of a previous plan,
mandated by a local environmental court in 2020, provides for
the gradual reduction of the company's water and brine
extraction in Chile's northern Atacama salts flat.
The newly approved plan will ultimately cost the company $52
million in investments in a bid to address six environmental
infractions detected by the regulator.
"As a company, we have executed a large number of measures
as part of the approved (plan), and we hope to implement all the
commitments agreed on with the (regulator) and local communities
in the coming weeks," SQM said in a statement.
An audit beginning in 2016 found the company had
overextracted brine from which lithium is mined and provided
incomplete information to authorities, among other infractions.
The plan establishes a staggered reduction in the maximum
brine extraction limit until it reaches 822 liters per second in
2027, slightly less than 50% of the authorized extraction. The
plan also allows for a 50% decrease in the total usage of
industrial water.
The water around the vast Atacama salt flat, both fresh and
brine, has long been a sticking point for miners operating in
the world's driest desert, home to nearly a quarter of the
world's current supply of lithium.
In April, the state Defense Council (CDE) sued BHP,
Antofagasta and Albemarle mines for irregularities in their
extraction from an aquifer in the area, which would have
impacted the fragile ecosystem.
