Chile needs $150 bln to boost green copper output, minister says

SANTIAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mining powerhouse Chile needs
$150 billion in investment to hit its goal to nearly double
copper output by 2050, part of a bigger plan by the world's top
copper producer to ratchet up production while reducing
environmental harm, the country's mining minister told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Energy and Mining Minister Juan Carlos Jobet on Tuesday
announced a new national mining blueprint that aims to increase
the traceability of copper produced in Chile, slash water use
and bolster diversity at mining companies.
In a telephone interview the day after the announcement,
Jobet, a former corporate financier who attended Harvard,
unveiled details of the plan aimed at keeping Chile on the
cutting edge of mine production as demand for metals copper and
lithium soars globally.
Jobet said he expects Chile to churn out a record 7 million
tonnes of copper annually by 2030 and 9 million tonnes by 2050,
but says hitting that first target depends on a roster of 49
projects currently under consideration, representing $74 billion
in investment. At least 70% of those projects, he said, must
come to fruition to meet the 2030 production goal.
"It is an ambitious goal, but achievable if we do things
right," he said.
Global miners are keeping a close eye on Chile, long a
magnet for investors, as the South American nation rewrites its
dictatorship-era constitution - a key demand of mass protests in
2019 - and ponders a controversial proposal to vastly increase
royalties on the sale of metals. Mining companies have warned
both could have major impacts on future investment decisions.
Jobet told Reuters that hitting 9 million tonnes by 2050
"requires the materialization of $74 billion between 2030-2045,"
for longer-term mine projects that often take decades to come to
fruition.
"In that scenario...there is an expected increase in
investment in exploration, more effective use of mine
concessions and a portfolio (similar to the previous one) of
copper projects," he said.
Jobet said the government also planned "concrete steps" to
attract new lithium miners - in additional to established
producers Albemarle and SQM - by year's end, but declined to
provide details.
Investors have long critiqued Chile, the world's No. 2
producer of battery metal lithium, for a morass of complex
restrictions dating back to the country's 1973-1990 dictatorship
that have slowed development of the industry.
Jobet said he was "optimistic" that the 78 goals introduced
in the new mining blueprint on Tuesday - many of which will
require new laws, adjustments to existing legislation and
agreements with miners - will survive into the next president's
administration following elections in November.
"It is a policy that will transcend this government," he
said, noting that more than 3,500 stakeholders had participated
in creating the document, including some who oppose the current
center-right government's policies.
Jobet said the plan was "in line" with discussions taking
place about mining's contribution to state coffers, but said
striking a balance was important.
"There is ...agreement that there is a room for conversation
about the contribution that mining makes to the country, which
must be fair and commensurate with the importance it has, but it
should not affect the competitiveness of Chile or [its ability]
to attract investments," he said.
