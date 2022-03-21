Chile proposes mitigating fuel hikes by doubling stabilization fund to $1.5 billion

SANTIAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chilean government sent a
bill to Congress on Monday to double the size of a fund that
helps cushion fuel price spikes to $1.5 billion, after oil
prices rose sharply due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Finance Minister Mario Marcel said the proposal was
submitted to be discussed immediately in Chile's lower chamber
of deputies.
The South American nation produces very little oil, which
leaves it highly exposed to international price fluctuations.
Marcel said that the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism
(MEPCO), which limits weekly price increases despite movements
in international fuel prices, was running low on funds.
"If these resources are not expanded, fuel prices would have
to rise significantly in the coming weeks," Marcel told
reporters.
"This is going to allow this stabilization mechanism to
continue operating throughout the rest of the year."
Marcel, who became finance minister on March 11, is also
hoping to push through a tax reform bill in the first half of
this year.
The new government, led by leftist Gabriel Boric, has
promised to expand social programs but is dealing with a
struggling economy, rising inflation and has pledged to balance
reforms with fiscal caution.
(Reportomg by Natalia Ramos;
Editing by Sandra Maler)