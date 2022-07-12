Chile raises estimates for consumer prices, GDP in 2022

SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's government on Tuesday sharply increased its estimates for the country's inflation in 2022, saying it now expects an 11.1% rise, against an 8.9% rise seen in the previous projection.

The Andean country's central bank has been hiking interest rates aggressively to tame soaring consumer prices, but inflation data last week showed consumer prices at the highest level since 1994, with economists seeing a "troubling" outlook.

A presentation by Finance Minister Mario Marcel also showed that Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1.6% this year, slightly up from a previous estimate of 1.5% growth.

The government's previous expectations date back to May.

The South American country, the world's largest copper producer, also said on Tuesday that the price of the red metal is expected to hit $4.19 per pound in 2022, down from a previous projection of $4.45.

Domestic demand, meanwhile, is now seen rising 1.3% in 2022, sharply above a previous estimate of a 1% drop from last year. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo in Santiago Editing by Matthew Lewis)