Chile raises estimates for consumer prices, GDP in 2022

SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's government on Tuesday
sharply increased its estimates for the country's inflation in
2022, saying it now expects an 11.1% rise, against an 8.9% rise
seen in the previous projection.
The Andean country's central bank has been hiking interest
rates aggressively to tame soaring consumer prices, but
inflation data last week showed consumer prices at the highest
level since 1994, with economists seeing a "troubling" outlook.
A presentation by Finance Minister Mario Marcel also showed
that Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by
1.6% this year, slightly up from a previous estimate of 1.5%
growth.
The government's previous expectations date back to May.
The South American country, the world's largest copper
producer, also said on Tuesday that the price of the red metal
is expected to hit $4.19 per pound in 2022, down from a previous
projection of $4.45.
Domestic demand, meanwhile, is now seen rising 1.3% in 2022,
sharply above a previous estimate of a 1% drop from last year.
(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo in
Santiago
Editing by Matthew Lewis)