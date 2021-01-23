Chile regrets panic triggered by mistaken tsunami warning after quake

SANTIAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Authorities in Chile said on
Saturday they regretted spreading panic with a mistaken tsunami
warning calling for people to get out of coastal areas following
an earthquake in Antarctica.
The interior ministry said on Twitter that a tremor of
magnitude 7.1 struck at 8.36 p.m. 216 km northeast of the
O'Higgins Chilean scientific base and called for the coastal
regions of Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.
The ministry also sent a message to cellphones around the
country urging people to abandon coastal areas, though the
ministry later said it was sent in error.
"We want to provide peace of mind to the population, tell
them that it is not necessary to evacuate the entire national
territory, only the Antarctic base," Miguel Ortiz of the
ministry's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) told a news
conference.
He said the agency regretted the inconvenience caused by its
messages, which he blamed on a technical error.
The tsunami warning for Antarctica was later lifted.
People in coastal cities including La Serena, to the north
of Santiago, and Valparaiso, started to leave areas close to the
coast after the warning until reports started appearing that it
was a false alarm.
But as Chileans were reacting to the warning, a second
tremor, of magnitude 5.6, struck the Chile-Argentina border
region, at 9.07 p.m., the GFZ German Research Center for
Geosciences said, at a depth of 133 km and 30km east of
Santiago.
No damage was reported from either quake.
The second one was close to Codelco's Andina and Teniente
copper mines and Anglo American PLC's Los Bronces.
The Chilean mining regulator Sernageomin said that workers,
mining operations and facilities had reported no problems after
the quake.
Sernageomin said that following the first quake, 80 people
were evacuated from Chile's main base in the Antarctic, the
Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva Base on Fildes Peninsula west
of King George Island, and 55 more from three other bases, along
with five foreign bases.
The army said no damage was reported at the Antarctic base.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing, Fabian Cambero and Rama Venkat in
Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Robert Birsel)