Chile's Codelco lowers 2022 copper production outlook
08/26/2022 | 09:47am EDT
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned miner Codelco lowered its copper production outlook for 2022 to a range between 1.49 million and 1.51 million tonnes, citing lower recovery levels at some of its mines and ore grades at the Chuquicamata site.
Codelco, the world's largest producer of the red metal, previously expected to produce 1.61 million tonnes this year. The guidance cut was disclosed in a letter to Chile's regulator late on Thursday.