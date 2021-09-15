Chile's Codelco reaches labor agreement with union at small Salvador division

SANTIAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco,
the world's largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it had
reached agreement on a labor contract with a union representing
workers at its small Salvador division in northern Chile.
The miner and the Benito Tapia Tapia union No. 6 signed a
36-month deal that includes a $5,200 signing bonus as well as
production-linked benefits, the company said in a statement.
The company's final contract offer was approved by 61% of
the union workers who voted, Codelco said.
Soaring copper prices this year have handed unions in Chile
more leverage than in the recent past, ratcheting up tensions in
some labor negotiations, including a prolonged strike at
Codelco's Andina mine near Santiago.
Salvador, an aging deposit that has experienced declining
ore grades and low productivity, has embarked on a $1.4 billion
upgrade to extend its life.
The division produced 56,300 tonnes of copper in 2020.
