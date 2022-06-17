Chile's Codelco to close Ventanas smelter

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco,
the world's largest copper producer, agreed on Friday to start
the process of closing its troubled Ventanas smelter, the
company said.
Workers had threatened action, including a strike, if the
board did not invest to upgrade the facility after an
environmental incident sickened dozens of people.
The mining company stopped the smelter for maintenance and
operational adjustments ordered by the environmental regulator
after dozens of people fell ill in its saturated industrial
location on the east coast.
"Codelco's board of directors approved by majority to
advance in the preparation to cease the operation," the company
said in a statement, adding that the associated copper refinery
would not be affected.
The company would help workers secure jobs, offering options
such as relocation, retraining or special voluntary retirement
plans to deal with the transition, it said.
Ealier, a union source, who sought anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters about the decision before
it was made public.
Closing the smelter will require changes to a law that
forces the company to smelt minerals from state-owned Enami, a
company for small and medium-scale miners, exclusively at
Ventanas.
Leaders of the Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which
groups the firms' unions, told Reuters they were analysing the
board's decision to assess their position.
Codelco's gradual closure process will begin with temporary
stoppage once the legal adjustment is approved, the firm, said.
The unionized workers have insisted that Ventanas be fitted
with some capsules that retain gases, at a cost of $53 million,
in order to continue operations in compliance with environment
rules.
However, Mining Minister Marcela Hernando told congress this
week that a complete upgrade of the unit could be as costly as
building a new smelter.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas;
Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)