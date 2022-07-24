Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chile's Codelco to restart some mining projects after worker deaths

07/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarters in downtown Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper miner, expects to gradually restart operations at some of its mining projects on Monday, following the death of two workers earlier this month, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Codelco had halted all its mining construction projects pending a safety review last week, due to the two deaths, which took place at different mining sites.

The resumption of operations will start with infrastructure work, the company said, and then move on in the next few days to include underground mines.

One of the workers died in the construction project to expand the Chuquicamata mine and transform its open pit into an underground mine. The other worker died at the small Salvador mine.

Codelco has agreed together with its worker unions to create a joint commission to investigate safety matters inside the company following the worker deaths.

Chile's mining regulator, Sernageomin, said last week that it had found safety irregularities at the Salvador mine.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.05% 1727.26 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.81% 1016.13 Real-time Quote.-5.32%
SILVER 0.08% 18.5782 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pLavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit
RE
05:49pU.S. economy slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says
RE
05:37pChile's Codelco to restart some mining projects after worker deaths
RE
05:36pUK Labour leader Starmer sets out plan for economic growth
RE
05:33pBritish PM candidate Truss sets out investment plans
RE
05:24pEuropean Central Bank will consider economic situation when deciding on rates -Holzmann
RE
05:22pEgypt's commercial international bank says q2 consolidated net…
RE
05:22pEgypt's commercial international bank says q2 consolidated retur…
RE
05:18pEgypt's commercial international banks says q2 consolidated reve…
RE
05:17pEgypt's commercial international bank says q2 consolidated net i…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports
2REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
3China plans three-tier data strategy to avoid U.S delistings - FT
4U.S. economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says
5India's Infosys misses profit expectations as costs surge

HOT NEWS