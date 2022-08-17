Chile's Codelco will resume construction in 'coming days' after fatal accidents

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco,
the world's largest copper producer, expects to resume
construction of mining projects in the coming days after two
fatal accidents paused work last month, the chairman of the
board said on Wednesday.
"We are going to take all the time that is necessary so that
all our processes, all our regulations, all the training that is
required are in order," Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco said
during a company event launching a fleet of electric busses to
transport mine workers.
"I hope that in the next few days we will have the projects
normalized," he added.
In mid-July, Codelco stopped all the works in charge of its
Vice Presidency of Projects after the death of an operator in
the Rajo Inca expansion and later another at its Chuqui
Subterranea project, an expansion of the historical Chuquicamata
mine.
Pacheco stressed that the "structural projects," which the
company hopes will counteract a drop in ore grades of its
deposits, are key to maintaining copper production in the coming
years.
"We are in the process of reviewing the structural projects
one by one, their viability, their expected results," Pacheco
said, adding the company hopes to complete the task by the end
of the month and have a "more definitive opinion" on production
for 2022 and 2023.
Pacheco did not refer to the investigations being carried
out to determine the causes of the fatalities.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Fabian Cambero and
Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)