Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chile's Codelco will resume construction in 'coming days' after fatal accidents

08/17/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, expects to resume construction of mining projects in the coming days after two fatal accidents paused work last month, the chairman of the board said on Wednesday.

"We are going to take all the time that is necessary so that all our processes, all our regulations, all the training that is required are in order," Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco said during a company event launching a fleet of electric busses to transport mine workers.

"I hope that in the next few days we will have the projects normalized," he added.

In mid-July, Codelco stopped all the works in charge of its Vice Presidency of Projects after the death of an operator in the Rajo Inca expansion and later another at its Chuqui Subterranea project, an expansion of the historical Chuquicamata mine.

Pacheco stressed that the "structural projects," which the company hopes will counteract a drop in ore grades of its deposits, are key to maintaining copper production in the coming years.

"We are in the process of reviewing the structural projects one by one, their viability, their expected results," Pacheco said, adding the company hopes to complete the task by the end of the month and have a "more definitive opinion" on production for 2022 and 2023.

Pacheco did not refer to the investigations being carried out to determine the causes of the fatalities. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Fabian Cambero and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pIMF board to meet on Aug 29 to decide on Pakistan's tranche of $1.1 billion
RE
03:00pRapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.91% to Settle at $9.2440 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:51pAnalysis-Rejected by Wyoming Republicans, Cheney sets sights on stopping Trump
RE
02:42pUkraine carries out emergency drills near nuclear plant on frontline
RE
02:41pWall Street cuts losses following Fed minutes
RE
02:39pDow jones industrial average erases loss, last up 0.01%…
RE
02:38pIndia to register up to 2.5 million voters in contested Kashmir
RE
02:35pLeader of busiest U.S. port expects imports to soften in August
RE
02:34pUkraine carries out emergency drills near nuclear plant on frontline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Home Depot, Walmart, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, E..
2Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind
3LexinFintech : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results ..
4U.S. retail sales flat in July; core sales rise
5Berkshire Hathaway : Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio

HOT NEWS