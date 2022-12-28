Chile's SQM and supervisors reach agreement to avoid strike: union

SANTIAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM, the
second largest lithium producer in the world, and a supervisors'
union reached a contract agreement Wednesday to avoid a strike
at various units in the company, the union told Reuters.
"After more than two months of arduous negotiations, the
No. 1 Union of Supervisors of the SQM Inter-company Group,
unprecedentedly achieved recognition by the company for the work
of its more than 1,000 unionized supervisors," the union said in
a statement.
The union said the agreement includes increased bonuses,
salary readjustment due to inflation twice a year, and other
benefits.
Both parties reached a preliminary agreement late
Tuesday night and union members ratified the agreement on
Wednesday.
Contract negotiations began in early November and will
cover professionals from SQM SA, SQM Salar, SQM Nitratos and SQM
Industrial.
(Reporting by Fabian Andrés Cambero, Editing by Louise Heavens
and Chizu Nomiyama)